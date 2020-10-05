Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Butler is not ready to go home. A triple-double later, he joined NBA Finals lore -- and the short-handed Miami Heat might have made this title matchup a series after all.

Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 on Sunday night to get within 2-1 -- doing so with starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic still unable to play because of injury.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.