Chippewa Falls football team and Chippewa Falls Senior High School host warm clothing drive

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls football team and the Chippewa Falls Senior High School will be hosting a warm clothing drive for the homeless the entire month of October.

The clothing drive is partnering with The Hands Foundation which is a local agency that partners to help veterans.

The community is encouraged to donate warm clothing items at any Cardinal home football game an hour before kickoff or at either of Jacobson’s Hardware locations in Chippewa Falls.

If you are unable to drop items off, please call 815-954-1428by the end of October to schedule the Cardinal football players and coaches to pick up at your location of choice.

