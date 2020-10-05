Cobban Bridge preparing to submit proposal to relocate

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) - Cobban Bridge Preservation, Inc. has received the Information Packet and is preparing to submit a Proposal to “relocate” the bridge to a new location.

The bridge acquisition opportunity was announced on September 9. CBPI was formed as a Wisconsin non-profit entity with IRS 501(c)(3) status in 2018 for the sole purpose of preserving a single span the historic Cobban bridge from demolition.

The Cobban bridge which was dissembled to create now Lake Wissota, moved, reassembled and placed over the Chippewa River by farmers more than one hundred years ago using the river ice for support. Today it will require a near miracle to preserve this important piece of Chippewa County history a second time but we intend to give it our best efforts.

Contact was made with the Chippewa County Highway Department in the Spring of 2018 expressing a desire to relocate one span across Highway 178 on to donated land for a roadside park. Because the Cobban bridge is eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places a specific process is mandated before demolition can occur.

While the news release of the offer to purchase for free contained the conditions of relocation and maintain historical integrity, additional requirements were specified in the Information Packet. These include:- Must rehabilitate the structure and not simply retain its historical integrity.- All of the concrete supporting the bridge on land and below the water must be removed.

- All bridge relocation and concrete supports must be completely removed by June 30, 2021.

- Practically speaking work must be completed by March 15, 2021 due to wish habitat restrictions from March 15 to June 15 each year.

- The earliest approval will be granted if at all is January 2021allowing only 60 days from project start to completion.

- After successfully relocated and all concrete disposed of then determination will be made in 2022 if any of the estimated $1.2 million demolition costs were saved.

- If it is determined that any project costs were actually saved then that amount will be reimbursed a year later after new bridge completion in 2023.

What began as a straight forward repeat of one hundred years ago this historic Cobban bridge offered free of charge for “relocation” can only now be accomplished with the help of a near miracle.

The volunteers of Cobban Bridge Preservation, Inc. fully intend to propose such a miracle by the deadline of October 28.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.