Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce asks for health ordinances to be withdrawn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the Eau Claire City- County Health Department to withdraw health ordinances.

President and CEO of ECACC David Minor says from a broader perspective, there are wider consequences than strictly management of the response to the disease. Adding that it includes balance of public health response, economic impact and non-disease such as mental health.

The chamber says the ordinances as is, are too vague and ambiguous, which expresses concerns for potential closure of entire business categories.

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce statement (WEAU)

The main concerns listed by Minor include:

Primary concerns with the proposed ordinances

• By trying to apply to every possible future situation, the ordinances are vague, ambiguous and overbroad.

• Businesses are uncomfortable with an ordinance that allows for the closure of businesses by category.

• Proposed enforcement and penalties do not have clearly defined limits.

• The legislative oversight is too passive and applies only when an emergency declaration is not in effect.

• The ordinances were drafted and introduced without input, notice or consensus from key stakeholders including the business community, education and health care.

Recommendations

• The ordinances should be withdrawn and taken back to the drawing board.

• If brought back forward, the business community, educational institutions, health care organizations and others should be consulted so that a consensus can be reached on the appropriate approaches to orders of general application, emergency powers, legislative oversight, and enforcement.

• From the Chamber’s perspective, any ordinance must address the concerns noted about the current drafts, including shorter limits on the length of emergency orders, no categorical closures of sectors, timely and affirmative legislative oversight, and clearly defined limits on enforcement powers and penalties. In general, the Chamber prefers Direct Legislation by elected policy makers rather than passive legislative oversight. It should be possible to have provisions to call emergency City Council and County Board meetings for this purpose.

