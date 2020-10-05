Advertisement

EMILY WALKER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Emily Walker has been my husband and my massage therapist for many years. She always takes her time during each session. She is kind, loving, and goes out of her way to make the massage experience amazing! I love how Emily treats us with kindness, love, and appreciation. She continuously makes a difference in our lives and we are so very thankful! Thank you, Emily! We appreciate you always! She deserves the Sunshine Award.

Tonya Jahnke

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

SUE HOWE, ALYSSA GREENE, AND KATHY STEWART

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 6, 2020

Sunshine Award

MARSHFIELD CLINIC PHARMACY – CHIPPEWA FALLS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 5, 2020

Sunshine Award

UWEC EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 9, 2020

Sunshine Award

AUTUMN SCHWARZ

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 8, 2020

Latest News

Community First

Harvest of the Month-Plums

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for plums in Harvest of the Month

Community First

Anonymous display of smile face balloons at Wheaton Park remembering the tornado from one year ago

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Phoebe Murray
It’s been a year since an EF-3 tornado blew through Elk Mound and Wheaton. On the anniversary of that day someone decided to make September 24 a day to remember for another reason.

Sunshine Award

JOLENE ALBRICHT

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 2, 2020

Sunshine Award

DOMANICK ABRAMS

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
October 1, 2020

Sunshine Award

WENDY STRUBLE

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 29, 2020

Sunshine Award

DR. SCOTT BROWN

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
September 30, 2020