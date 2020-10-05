Libraries and parents provide strategy discussion for virtual school success

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE ) -Many families are adjusting to at-home learning this fall. Parents and caregivers may join a special online discussion with local parents who are experienced with virtual schooling to learn about strategies to keep both home life and school life running smoothly.

In this Zoom event on October 12 at 6:30 p.m., attendees will have a chance to ask their own questions, too. The event is sponsored and hosted by the IFLS Library System.

Attendees must register by October 12 at 3 p.m. Event information and registration: https://tockify.com/iflsevents/detail/170/1602545400000

In these challenging times, libraries have been nimble and creative in continuing to provide the quality services and trusted information on which our communities depend.

