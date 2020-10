EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy of Chippewa Falls for the Sunshine Award. The whole pharmacy staff goes above and beyond to help you. The three pharmacists, Annalee, Ingrid, and Steve, are amazing. The rest of the staff is just as helpful and nice. They really go the extra mile!

Cindy Michel

