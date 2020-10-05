Advertisement

Pedestrian pronounced dead at scene of Polk County crash

(KWTX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a Polk County crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 3.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to US Highway 8 for a report of a pedestrian crash.

Officials found a male victim being attended to by good Samaritans and emergency personnel.

The crash investigation shows a male who was driving west on US Highway 8 had stopped on the shoulder to pick up a piece of metal that was laying in the road. The male was then hit by a passing vehicle, who continued driving a short distance before pulling over.

The male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 taken to St. Paul hospital with life-threatening injuries after St. Croix County crash, later died due to injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was taken to a St. Paul hospital with life-threatening injuries after a St. Croix County crash happened Tuesday, Sept. 29.

News

Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Section auction includes virtual option

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Section auction will go virtual this year, running from Oct. 5 to Oct. 18.

News

1 pronounced dead at the scene of Wood County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Wood County crash that happened Sunday.

National Politics

Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Cow to curd: Osseo farm starts making cheese

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
She decided to cut out the middle man and start using the milk from her farm to make her own cheese on location.

Hello Wisconsin

Wisconsin all-milk price drops $2.90 in August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural news.

News

Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (10/5/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (10/5/20)

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Coronavirus

Empty chairs outside White House honor 200,000 Americans dead from COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
In addition to honoring those lost, the ceremony was intended to push national leaders for a robust public health response to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.