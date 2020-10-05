Pedestrian pronounced dead at scene of Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a Polk County crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 3.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to US Highway 8 for a report of a pedestrian crash.

Officials found a male victim being attended to by good Samaritans and emergency personnel.

The crash investigation shows a male who was driving west on US Highway 8 had stopped on the shoulder to pick up a piece of metal that was laying in the road. The male was then hit by a passing vehicle, who continued driving a short distance before pulling over.

The male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.