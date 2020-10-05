EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Sue Howe, Alyssa Greene, and Kathy Stewart. They all work with the city’s homeless population. They do outstanding work and care about the people they are helping. I especially want to nominate them now because they stayed at the Hobbs Ice Arena during lockdown with the homeless population and kept everyone safe. All three are selfless, caring, individuals and they deserve to be recognized for all that they do!

Amy Biesecker

