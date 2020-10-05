Advertisement

Three teens hospitalized after Vernon County crash

NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.(MGN)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three teens were taken to the hospital after they were found by law enforcement Sunday morning following a vehicle crash.

The Vernon County Sheriff says Caden Roth, 17 of Viroqua was driving east on Highway 56 when he lost control and hit a tree. JJ Hertel, age 17, and Milton Gill, age 15, both of Westby were passengers in the vehicle.

Law enforcement discovered the three teens after a passing motorist called about a vehicle on the side of the road around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The sheriff says the three people were disoriented and remained in and around the vehicle for several hours before they were found. Officials believe the crash happened after midnight.

The three occupants were taken to the hospital to be treated for cold exposure.

The sheriff says all three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

News

Beckey Spring restored to former glory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
After nearly 100 years out of service, a landmark that was important to the development of the Chippewa Valley is back to it’s original state.

News

Overheated electrical wiring causes house fire in La Crosse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of 6th Street South in La Crosse around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

News

16-year-old injured in Vernon County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
A 16-year-old girl is injured after a car accident in the Town of Genoa.

Latest News

National

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan injures foot at practice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin may be without senior signal caller, Jack Coan to begin the 2020 football season. First reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and may be out indefinitely.

News

Truck burns up near Coon Valley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Brian Hitchcock, the owner of the truck, pulled to the side of the road when he said he could smell the trucks electrical system getting hot.

National

SLED: Suspect in shooting that killed a Myrtle Beach police officer, injured another, is deceased

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WMBF Staff
A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night, authorities said.

News

Stolen car involved in Sunday morning high speed chase in Jackson Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sobin drove a stolen 2013 Buick Encore west bound on I-94 from Monroe County into Jackson County