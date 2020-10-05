Three teens hospitalized after Vernon County crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three teens were taken to the hospital after they were found by law enforcement Sunday morning following a vehicle crash.

The Vernon County Sheriff says Caden Roth, 17 of Viroqua was driving east on Highway 56 when he lost control and hit a tree. JJ Hertel, age 17, and Milton Gill, age 15, both of Westby were passengers in the vehicle.

Law enforcement discovered the three teens after a passing motorist called about a vehicle on the side of the road around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The sheriff says the three people were disoriented and remained in and around the vehicle for several hours before they were found. Officials believe the crash happened after midnight.

The three occupants were taken to the hospital to be treated for cold exposure.

The sheriff says all three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

