UWEC EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the UWEC Education Department for the Sunshine Awards. 8th grade students at South Middle School read ‘A Young People’s History of the United States’ every year as part of their US History class. Because of COVID and the regulations imposed, we did not have enough novels for each child to have a copy. The UWEC Education Department donated $500 so that our young historians were able to each receive a copy and continue to be engaged in learning about America’s history. South Middle School is blessed to have such a generous gift and continued support from UWEC. I would like Thank you, Libby and the Education Department! We appreciate all you do.

The 8th Grade US History Teachers at South Middle School

