Wisconsin all-milk price drops $2.90 in August

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin all-milk price paid to farmers for August ended at $19.40 per hundredweight. The latest USDA pricing report said the price was $2.90 less than during July, but 30 cents more than the price in August of 2019. Nationally, the August all-milk price was $18.80 per hundredweight, $1.70 less than the July price. Eighteen of the 24 top-producing states had lower prices in August than July, with South Dakota the biggest loser at a $4.60 per hundredweight loss.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials have announced that the department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will suspend the October Agricultural Labor Survey. NASS will not collect data in October and therefore will not publish the biannual Farm Labor report in November, according to a USDA news release. The release said USDA officials have determined the public can access other data sources for the data collected in the Agricultural Labor Survey.

State wildlife officials have confirmed that a tissue sample from a Buffalo County deer has tested positive for the virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD. The occurrence of the disease was identified after several landowners in Buffalo County contacted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to report 30-35 dead deer north of Fountain City. Earlier this month, EHD was detected in a deer from Oconto County. The virus that causes EHD can be carried by midges, which are small flies also known as biting gnats or no-see-ums. When deer die of EHD, they typically die within seven days of infection. The EHD virus does not infect humans. People are not at risk of developing disease from this virus even if they handle infected deer, eat venison from infected deer or are bitten by infected gnats.

A bipartisan coalition from the House of Representatives will soon begin circulating a letter to the U.S. trade representative and U.S. Department of Agriculture, supporting American-made food and wine exports labeled with commonly used terms. Wisconsin Third District Congressman Ron Kind has signed on with Reps. Jim Costa, D-CA, Jodey Arrington, R-TX, Angie Craig, D-MN, Dusty Johnson, R-SD, and Mike Gallagher, R-WI. They’re seeking signatures for their letter that urges the trade representative and

USDA to advance a consistent trade policy that prioritizes securing specific market access assurances for products that use common food terms, traditional terms, or the names of legitimate plant and grape varietals in all trade-related discussions.

