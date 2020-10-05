Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Section auction includes virtual option

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Section auction will go virtual this year, running from Oct. 5 to Oct. 18.

Auction items include coins, money, stamps, jewelry and more. The items up for auction are contents of safe deposit boxes help for the required time.

Auction items are available for in-person and online viewing on the auction site beginning October 5.

