15th annual Filling the Dream for Special Olympics Wisconsin events to take place Oct. 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th annual Filling the Dream for Special Olympics Wisconsin events will take place all throughout the state at Mega Co-op locations on Oct. 10.
People are encouraged to pull up to the pumps on Oct. 10 and Mega Co-op will donate five cents for every gallon pumped that day to Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Stores will also be selling paper icons for $1 through the end of October to benefit local programs.
