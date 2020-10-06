15th annual Filling the Dream for Special Olympics Wisconsin events to take place Oct. 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th annual Filling the Dream for Special Olympics Wisconsin events will take place all throughout the state at Mega Co-op locations on Oct. 10.

People are encouraged to pull up to the pumps on Oct. 10 and Mega Co-op will donate five cents for every gallon pumped that day to Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Stores will also be selling paper icons for $1 through the end of October to benefit local programs.

