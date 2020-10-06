Advertisement

2 horses killed after Jackson County hit and run

(AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two horses were killed in Jackson County after a hit and run. Officials are asking for help in locating the driver.

Jackson County Crime Stoppers say on Monday around 1:17 a.m. it was reported that a vehicle hit and killed two horses on Highway 95 near Berg Road. The vehicle did not report the incident but debris at the scene indicates the vehicle would have front end damage.

The only details officials have is from a grille that was left at the scene, indicating it may be a 2000-2005 Chevy Impala.

Jackson County hit and run
Jackson County hit and run(Jackson County Crime Stoppers)

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203.

