Cerebral palsy warrior thanks local businesses and clinics raising awareness while celebrating his CP journey

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two-and-a -half-year old AJ, spent his day fist bumping friends around town.

They’re all dresses in green in an effort to raise awareness about cerebral palsy.

“Cerebral Palsy is a spectrum just like any other neurological disorder and so it could be nonverbal, wheel chair ridden individuals or it could mean like AJ who is starting to learn how to walk with a walker and who’s learning words on a daily basis,” Sandi Basley says.

AJ’s ‘momager’ Sandi Basley quit her job in March to devote her time to AJ’s therapy.

Basley says seeing the community show up for AJ today is truly humbling.

The first stop of the day was in Altoona, to say thanks to Dr. Rima DeFatta, at DeFatta ENT, who works closely with AJ.

“Often times it affects the swallowing function and other things that are related to the head and neck which is what we treat as an ear nose and throat specialist,” DeFatta says.

The Basley’s are fundraising so AJ can get much needed therapy and today the DeFatta office surprised the family with a donation challenge in his honor

“We are going to donate three dollars for every pound lost, and also for any gained weight, in honor of AJ and all the other children who are challenged with cerebral palsy,” DeFatta says.

“He’s going to be attending intensive therapy in California which is all an out of pocket expense for his family so this goes a very long way. And he really benefits from that treatment and it’s just a really wonderful cause,” DeFatta says.

AJ is planned for a third treatment in California this November.

“He came back sitting up this time; he came back crawling after the December one, so we usually hit one goal we have for him physically if not multiple,” Basley says.

AJ’s parade route included car dealerships, clinics and other businesses who welcomed the two-and-half-year-old.

Deb Chilson, business manager of Chilson Corner Motors in Cadott and long-time friend of Sandi’s coordinated the four car dealership visits with AJ, as all employees sported their CP green on his arrival.

“We were super excited to celebrate with AJ, when Sandi first approached us with the idea we said absolutely 100% we’re on board whatever we can do to help raise awareness,” Chilson says.

“With the right amount of therapy and the right providers and the right support system, we can really go far…it’s important to know what that spectrum and what the abilities of each individual cerebral palsy warrior has,” Basley says.

If you would like to support AJ’s CP journey, you can donate to The AJ Intensive Therapy Fund at CCF Bank.

