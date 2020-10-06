Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Police Department reminding residents to be safe when trick or treating

Trick or treating during the pandemic
Trick or treating during the pandemic(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is reminding residents to be safe when trick or treating this year.

They add that traditionally trick or treating has taken place on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. but there will also be a drive through Halloween event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The department wants everyone to make sure they are safe by keeping a flashlight, watching for vehicles, staying with friends, and more.

The health department is asking to avoid going out if you are not feeling well, remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing, avoiding contact with people outside your household and practicing good hygiene.

