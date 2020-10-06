Eau Claire City & County officials to host meeting on proposed health ordinances

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County officials will be conducting an online informational meeting on Wednesday, October 7 at 6 p.m. to provide the public an opportunity to learn about the proposed Contagious Disease Emergency Response Health Ordinance from the city and the county.

Click here for more on the proposed ordinances. Members of the public who have a question related to the proposed ordinance not already addressed in the posted FAQs, can submit their question by clicking here. Questions may be submitted until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 7, 2020.

The meeting is for questions related to the city or county proposed ordinances. The meeting will be available online via Webex using a computer, tablet, or smartphone (requires Webex app), or by telephone (audio only) using the dial-in number.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Online

Phone

1-408-418-9388 Access code: 146 682 7942

