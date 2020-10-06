Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at age 65

(Gray News) - Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

His son and band member in Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, said on Twitter that his father had lost a long and arduous battle with cancer.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he said. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

Eddie Van Halen was a guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god. He was 65

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

