Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: moments ago

News

Gundersen opens ‘Under the Sea’ Pediatric Specialties Clinic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Hospitals can be intimidating to adults and even more so children, but now kids coming to Gundersen’s Pediatric Specialties floor will be greeted with a new underwater surprise.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 41 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Walk with Police event allows community members to hold conversations with officers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
An event held Tuesday looked to further the relationship between police and the community.

News

Leaders in Learning

Updated: 55 minutes ago
At a time when we seem to be a little more divided than in agreement there’s one thing most of us can come together to support: those who go to work every day to make sure our kids are learning, getting a good meal and just being kids.

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

National Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid.