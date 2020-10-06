Advertisement

Flu season fast approaching

flu season
flu season(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter is coming, which means a return to flu season. Health officials with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire say they’re bracing for a convergence of COVID-19 with cases of the flu.

They say the overall increase in demand for health care is forcing medical professionals to continue stressing the need for people to get their annual flu shot as soon as possible.

“This is very important and take all the precautions. Wear your mask and keep the social distancing. I mean, I know we all want to stay in the bubble, but this is very important to get a flu shot. So I would encourage everybody to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Chetna Mangat with Mayo Clinic Health System.

Medical professionals say the flu vaccine is safe for those six months and older. During this past flu season, there were more than 36,000 cases of the flu in Wisconsin, including 183 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire City & County officials to host meeting on proposed health ordinances

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The meeting is for questions related to the city or county proposed ordinances.

News

Area businesses frustrated by fake isolation and quarantine notices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Area businesses are targeted during the weekend with fake notices posted on storefronts claiming the business is under a quarantine warning.

News

La Crosse Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
This year the La Crosse Fire Department’s Prevention Week is themed ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.'

News

35 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
35 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chippewa County.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce asks for health ordinances to be withdrawn

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the Eau Claire City- County Health Department to withdraw health ordinances.

News

Libraries and parents provide strategy discussion for virtual school success

Updated: 4 hours ago
Many families are adjusting to at-home learning this fall. Parents and caregivers may join a special online discussion with local parents who are experienced with virtual schooling to learn about strategies to keep both home life and school life running smoothly.

News

Clark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and is asking for the public’s help.

News

Cobban Bridge preparing to submit proposal to relocate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Cobban Bridge Preservation, Inc. has received the Information Packet and is preparing to submit a Proposal to “relocate” the bridge to a new location.

News

Chippewa Falls football team and Chippewa Falls Senior High School host warm clothing drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls football team and the Chippewa Falls Senior High School will be hosting a warm clothing drive for the homeless the entire month of October.

National Politics

2 justices slam Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in gay marriage case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.