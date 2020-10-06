Flu season fast approaching

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter is coming, which means a return to flu season. Health officials with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire say they’re bracing for a convergence of COVID-19 with cases of the flu.

They say the overall increase in demand for health care is forcing medical professionals to continue stressing the need for people to get their annual flu shot as soon as possible.

“This is very important and take all the precautions. Wear your mask and keep the social distancing. I mean, I know we all want to stay in the bubble, but this is very important to get a flu shot. So I would encourage everybody to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Chetna Mangat with Mayo Clinic Health System.

Medical professionals say the flu vaccine is safe for those six months and older. During this past flu season, there were more than 36,000 cases of the flu in Wisconsin, including 183 deaths.

