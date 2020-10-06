La Crosse Health Director tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Health Department has confirmed that Health Director Jen Rombalski has tested positive for COVID-19.
The department says she is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and is currently at home. She was exposed by a household member who also tested positive after attending in-person education.
No other department members were exposed as most staff have been working remotely, according to LCHD.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.