Advertisement

La Crosse Health Director tests positive for COVID-19

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Health Department has confirmed that Health Director Jen Rombalski has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says she is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and is currently at home. She was exposed by a household member who also tested positive after attending in-person education.

No other department members were exposed as most staff have been working remotely, according to LCHD.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Packers with indefinite hold on hosting fans at Lambeau Field

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lambeau Field will not host fans for Nov. 1 and will not be able to welcome fans until COVID-19 infections significantly decrease.

News

Wisconsin limits indoor mass gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a statewide limit on the number of people who can gather at indoor public spaces.

Coronavirus

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

News

2 horses killed after Jackson County hit and run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two horses were killed in Jackson County after a hit and run. Officials are asking for help in locating the driver.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers and the DHS give a COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

15th annual Filling the Dream for Special Olympics Wisconsin events to take place Oct. 10

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The 15th annual Filling the Dream for Special Olympics Wisconsin events will take place all throughout the state at Mega Co-op locations on Oct. 10.

News

Chippewa Falls Police Department reminding residents to be safe when trick or treating

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls Police Department is reminding residents to be safe when trick or treating this year.

News

Name of pedestrian involved in fatal Polk County crash released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Polk County law enforcement has released the name of the pedestrian that died on scene of a crash that happened Saturday.

Hello Wisconsin

Volume One Podcast celebrates Chippewa Valley

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Organizers say they hope the podcast is a fun way to celebrate what is happening in the community and get listeners to learn more about the Chippewa Valley.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/6/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/6/20)