La Crosse Health Director tests positive for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Health Department has confirmed that Health Director Jen Rombalski has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says she is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and is currently at home. She was exposed by a household member who also tested positive after attending in-person education.

No other department members were exposed as most staff have been working remotely, according to LCHD.

