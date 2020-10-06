Advertisement

Leaders in Learning

Leaders in Learning
Leaders in Learning(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -At a time when we seem to be a little more divided than in agreement there’s one thing most of us can come together to support: those who go to work every day to make sure our kids are learning, getting a good meal and just being kids.

That’s why WEAU has partnered with Trust Point to recognize leaders in learning through the Chippewa Valley and Coulee Region.

You can honor someone making a difference by uploading a picture of them at weau.com/teachers. We’re talking bus drivers, cafeteria workers, teacher aides, substitute teachers, custodians.

