Name of pedestrian involved in fatal Polk County crash released
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Polk County law enforcement has released the name of the pedestrian that died on scene of a crash that happened Saturday.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the pedestrian was identified as 69-year-old Dennis Schuebel of Amery.
The initial investigation shows Schuebel was driving west on Highway 8 when he stopped on the shoulder of the road and walked into the road to pick up a piece of metal. A vehicle hit him and he later died on scene due to his injuries.
