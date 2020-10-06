Name of pedestrian involved in fatal Polk County crash released

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Polk County law enforcement has released the name of the pedestrian that died on scene of a crash that happened Saturday.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the pedestrian was identified as 69-year-old Dennis Schuebel of Amery.

The initial investigation shows Schuebel was driving west on Highway 8 when he stopped on the shoulder of the road and walked into the road to pick up a piece of metal. A vehicle hit him and he later died on scene due to his injuries.

