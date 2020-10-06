Advertisement

Outdoor living retailers seeing boost in sales this season

Fire pit sales on the rise.
Fire pit sales on the rise.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With winter on the horizon, people and businesses are finding creative ways to make the most of their outdoor space. As a result, outdoor living retailers have seen a massive increase in sales for things like fire pits, grills and hot tubs.

At Great American Fireplace in Menomonie, owner Rob Best says fire pit sales have nearly doubled compared to last year. With health officials heralding outdoors as the safest place for entertaining and dining, people are flocking to the store to get their homes and businesses ready for the cold.

“Even at restaurants we have seen increases in gas fire pit tables and built in gas structures so they can still enjoy the space outside,” Best says.

Over at Swimrite in Eau Claire, the store is also having a record season, especially with hot tub sales.

“Usually we are selling tubs that are in stock. Right now we probably have 35 to 40 in here that are already sold and every time a hot tub truck lands here everything on that truck is sold,” says salesman, Ty Schoettl. “A pretty consistent story we hear is people are not taking family vacations so they are taking those funds and putting that into their backyards.”

As many plan for a long winter at home, Schoettl says other outdoor recreation items like saunas and furniture are flying off shelves too.

While many businesses have struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, stores like these are experiencing the opposite.

“We are very fortunate,” says Schoettl. “What better way to spend your winter than in a hot tub.”

“Back in march, I was nervous going into this whole thing and not sure what to expect but it turns out we are up in sales,” Best says.

The two businesses have hopes that sales continue to rise through the winter months as people plan to stay home and stay warm.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sojourner House moves into former Hansen’s IGA in Eau Claire

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The new site will house roughly 75 people. Officials plan to have the new site up and running by Monday night.

News

Eau Claire City & County officials to host meeting on proposed health ordinances

Updated: 1 hours ago
The meeting is for questions related to the city or county proposed ordinances.

News

Flu season fast approaching

Updated: 2 hours ago
During this past flu season, there were more than 36,000 cases of the flu in Wisconsin, including 183 deaths.

News

Area businesses frustrated by fake isolation and quarantine notices

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Area businesses are targeted during the weekend with fake notices posted on storefronts claiming the business is under a quarantine warning.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
This year the La Crosse Fire Department’s Prevention Week is themed ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.'

News

35 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
35 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chippewa County.

News

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce asks for health ordinances to be withdrawn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the Eau Claire City- County Health Department to withdraw health ordinances.

News

Libraries and parents provide strategy discussion for virtual school success

Updated: 6 hours ago
Many families are adjusting to at-home learning this fall. Parents and caregivers may join a special online discussion with local parents who are experienced with virtual schooling to learn about strategies to keep both home life and school life running smoothly.

News

Clark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and is asking for the public’s help.

News

Cobban Bridge preparing to submit proposal to relocate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Cobban Bridge Preservation, Inc. has received the Information Packet and is preparing to submit a Proposal to “relocate” the bridge to a new location.