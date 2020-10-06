Outdoor living retailers seeing boost in sales this season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With winter on the horizon, people and businesses are finding creative ways to make the most of their outdoor space. As a result, outdoor living retailers have seen a massive increase in sales for things like fire pits, grills and hot tubs.

At Great American Fireplace in Menomonie, owner Rob Best says fire pit sales have nearly doubled compared to last year. With health officials heralding outdoors as the safest place for entertaining and dining, people are flocking to the store to get their homes and businesses ready for the cold.

“Even at restaurants we have seen increases in gas fire pit tables and built in gas structures so they can still enjoy the space outside,” Best says.

Over at Swimrite in Eau Claire, the store is also having a record season, especially with hot tub sales.

“Usually we are selling tubs that are in stock. Right now we probably have 35 to 40 in here that are already sold and every time a hot tub truck lands here everything on that truck is sold,” says salesman, Ty Schoettl. “A pretty consistent story we hear is people are not taking family vacations so they are taking those funds and putting that into their backyards.”

As many plan for a long winter at home, Schoettl says other outdoor recreation items like saunas and furniture are flying off shelves too.

While many businesses have struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, stores like these are experiencing the opposite.

“We are very fortunate,” says Schoettl. “What better way to spend your winter than in a hot tub.”

“Back in march, I was nervous going into this whole thing and not sure what to expect but it turns out we are up in sales,” Best says.

The two businesses have hopes that sales continue to rise through the winter months as people plan to stay home and stay warm.

