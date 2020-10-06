Advertisement

Packers with indefinite hold on hosting fans at Lambeau Field

No fans at Packers home game
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (PACKERS PRESS RELEASE) -Due to the concerning increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and across Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers today announced that the organization has put an indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season.

In order to host fans, the area will need to see a marked improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and positivity rate.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.

"We’d all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person.

“We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

The Packers will continue to evaluate a variety of factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials for the possibility of hosting fans later in the season. If the team is able to host fans, season ticket holders who have opted in for the opportunity to purchase tickets will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

