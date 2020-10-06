Advertisement

Sojourner House moves into former Hansen’s IGA in Eau Claire

Sojourner House moves to new location
(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Staff members with the Sojourner House, a homeless shelter in Eau Claire, made the move into a new, temporary location.

Work continued to refurbish the old Hansen’s IGA building on West Clairemont Avenue. Last month, Sojourner House announced it would vacate from the temporary site at Hobbs Ice Center. The old Hansen’s IGA is being remodeled to add showers and electrical updates for those who will be living at the new shelter site.

“Honestly, everybody has been great. We’ve had a ton of support. The guests that we serve have been very understanding and obviously it’s a lot for them - up and moving everything in one day for the place where they’re staying. So they’ve been very understanding and easy to work with,” said Sojourner House Assistant Coordinator Kiana Schoen.

The new site will house roughly 75 people. Officials plan to have the new site up and running by Monday night.

