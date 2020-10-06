Volume One Podcast celebrates Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new podcast just launched, celebrating all things Chippewa Valley. The host, Eric Christenson of Volume One, will be playing games, having conversations with locals and telling a few jokes along the way.

The podcast is recorded at the Lakely in downtown Eau Claire. Each episode will feature new guests during a panel segment, discussions about what’s going on around town and interviews. Christenson says they will also play games like “Ramone’s or Olson’s”, guess where the ice cream flavor is from or “Who wants to live in Altoona?” a spin on Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Organizers say they hope the podcast is a fun way to celebrate what is happening in the community and get listeners to learn more about the Chippewa Valley.

The monthly episodes are about 30 minutes long and can be found wherever you listen to podcasts or you can watch the podcast videos on the Volume One YouTube channel.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.