Walk with Police event allows community members to hold conversations with officers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An event held Tuesday looked to further the relationship between police and the community.

Organizers came up with the idea a few months ago when they hosted a soccer game with the community and the Eau Claire Police Department.

Community members and officers went for a walk and were able to have conversations with each other about what police are doing to help strengthen relationships in the community.

vent Organizer Rebecca Denney says, “This is extremely important just to show up for the conversation is what i like to say. Whatever you believe or bring to the table, show up to the conversation”

Organizers say they are collaborating with police to hold similar events every three months to keep the conversation going.

