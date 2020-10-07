8th COVID-19 related death reported in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An eighth person in Eau Claire County has died related to COVID-19.
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says this person was over 65 and had underlying health conditions.
There are 27 new COVID-19 cases in the county, for a total of 2,211. An estimated 1,978 people have recovered.
A total of 24,159 tests have come back negative.
