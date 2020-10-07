Advertisement

AP source: 2 more positives stop Titans’ return to facility

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, the entrance to the Tennessee Titans' practice facility is shown in Nashville, Tenn.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, the entrance to the Tennessee Titans' practice facility is shown in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters.

Instead, the Titans' outbreak now is up to 22 cases with 20 now returned since Sept. 29 with the latest results, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

This latest result puts into question Tennessee’s scheduled game Sunday against Buffalo (4-0) in a game between two of the NFL’s six remaining undefeated teams. The NFL already postponed, then rescheduled the Titans' game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25.

The franchise has continued daily testing since the NFL told the Titans to close their facility on Sept. 29, and the league sent all 32 teams a memo Thursday with list of new protocols for clubs to follow when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to an outbreak during the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

