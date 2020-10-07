Advertisement

Baldwin hopeful for shorter suicide prevention hotline

Oct. 7, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Federal legislation creating a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature.

One of the bill’s cosponsors, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, is calling on Trump to sign the bipartisan legislation into law.

“Now it simply awaits the president’s signature. I see no issues in terms of objection. So I just hope that this will be signed into law expeditiously and implemented expeditiously,” Baldwin said speaking to WEAU.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate on May 13 before passing the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 21.

It would allow the Federal Communications Commission to designate 9-8-8 for the prevention lifeline. It also would allow veterans to access a specific Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing the number. Currently, people can access the lifeline by dialing a 10-digit number, (800) 237-8255.

Baldwin said people not having the 10-digit number handy in a moment of crisis is a barrier to them getting help.

“We know that 9-8-8 will save lives,” she said.

The bill would also spend $80 million. Baldwin said the money would help the FCC stand up the 9-8-8 number. The remaining dollars would go to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help deal with an expected increase in call volume once the three-digit number is available.

Other cosponsors on the bipartisan bill include Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island.

