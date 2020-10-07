Bob McCoy honored at 17th Annual Leadership Dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 17th Annual Leadership Dinner to support the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America was held Tuesday evening at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The scouts honored Bob McCoy, long-time president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce with the Good Scout Award.

“For me scouting is giving back. Scouting is what helped make me who I am and seven or eight years ago, I decided to give back to scouting," McCoy said. "I’ve been giving back to communities as part of my job but my job was 24/7 but I loved it and I don’t know anything else I ever want to do. Being recognized for doing something I want and love to do is pretty special.”

McCoy is a dedicated board member of the Chippewa Valley Council and served as council president for two years.

Packers Le Roy Butler was the guest speaker at the event. Butler is one of the most beloved Packers from their Super Bowl XXXI title team, the founder of the Lambeau Leap, the Packers Hall of Fame Safety and one of the leaders of that championship team. Butler says his relationship with the fans is why he still calls Wisconsin home.

“This is the best fan base. I just don’t take that for granted. I love these fans, they’re just great, they support you win, lose or draw. Hopefully win. But I remember when, the first time I did the leap, 1993 we had the 25th anniversary for it and we made these leap watches and I was like, that was 25 years ago. That was really my first coldest game so when I tell that story it just makes me thing, wow, because normally guys move back, I’m from Florida but the reason I stayed in Wisconsin, the fans are just so amazing, they just really are, and I just love that,” Butler says.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher served as the event’s emcee.

