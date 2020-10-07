Advertisement

Business leaders react to Gov. Evers’ executive order to limit public gatherings

By Carla Rogner
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Wisconsin continues to be a hotspot for rising cases of COVID-19, Governor Evers is taking new action to get the pandemic under control.

On Tuesday he announced Executive Order #3 to limit public gatherings to 25% capacity.

The capacity limit applies to indoor public gatherings including restaurants, stores and ticketed events.

Businesses that are exempt include schools, childcare centers, grocery stores, polling places, churches, health care operations, and public infrastructure operations, human services operations, political rallies and state and federal facilities.

Gov. Evers says the move is critical to controlling the spread of the virus.

“The sooner we get the virus under control the sooner we get back to the activities we all enjoy,” Evers says. “We see how one case can turn into 12 cases in the blink of an eye, how one dinner party, one wedding can lead to weeks of recovery and how our economy and state goes backward every time one person or group ignores public health measures.”

Kristine Hillmer, Wisconsin Restaurant Association president and CEO says she is concerned this is just another blow to restaurants already struggling.

“At 25% capacity you cannot cover your bills, you are gonna see mass layoffs and see restaurants closing temporarily or permanently and then there is a ripple effect in that community,” Hillmer says. “There is a path forward without reducing capacity to 25% and we think doing that at the local level is a better way to go than statewide because a lot of parts of the state are not the same.”

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Dave Minor says while this is devastating for businesses, it is also on the consumer to help keep businesses open.

“Local businesses are just concerned about getting through day to day operations. This is their passion,” Minor says. “We don’t want those people to lose their dreams because people won’t take simple steps to follow wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping social distance from everyone else.”

To help businesses get through this, Governor Evers is also announcing $100 million to be invested in the state’s small businesses.

The order goes into effect on Thursday and will continue through November 6.

The emergency order can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 6th

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
We hit the volleyball court for Cloverbelt action as Fall Creek hosts Cadott, McDonell takes on Osseo-Fairchild, Altooon tangles with Stanley-Boyd, Regis vs. Thorp and in the Dunn-St. Croix it’s Elk Mound facing Glenwood City.

News

Bob McCoy honored at 17th Annual Leadership Dinner

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
The 17th Annual Leadership Dinner to support the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America was held Tuesday evening at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

News

Eau Claire County Board votes to table DHS forensic audit

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Eau Claire County Board voted 22 to 7 on Tuesday to table a resolution allowing for a forensic audit of the county’s Department of Human Services.

News

UPDATE: UWGB says man didn’t threaten, point gun at individuals; may have been defensive reaction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
University of Wisconsin Green Bay officials say there is now no known threat at this time after sending an alert to students and staff Tuesday evening.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

Cerebral palsy warrior thanks local businesses and clinics raising awareness while celebrating his CP journey

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Two-and-a-half-year-old AJ brings joy to local businesses and clinics while raising awareness for World Cerebral Palsy Day.

News

Gundersen opens ‘Under the Sea’ Pediatric Specialties Clinic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Hospitals can be intimidating to adults and even more so children, but now kids coming to Gundersen’s Pediatric Specialties floor will be greeted with a new underwater surprise.

News

Walk with Police event allows community members to hold conversations with officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
An event held Tuesday looked to further the relationship between police and the community.

News

Leaders in Learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
At a time when we seem to be a little more divided than in agreement there’s one thing most of us can come together to support: those who go to work every day to make sure our kids are learning, getting a good meal and just being kids.

News

La Crosse Health Director tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse County Health Department has confirmed that Health Director Jen Rombalski has tested positive for COVID-19.