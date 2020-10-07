Advertisement

Demand greater than supply for Farmers to Families Food Box Program

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - In spite of the fact that the Farmers to Families Food Box Program has already handed out over 100 million food boxes to needy Americans, it’s not enough to meet demand. In new reporting from the Washington Post, indications are that the program will run short of both food supplies and volunteers to get that food out within the next year. The report says about 10% of American adults, just over 22 million people, said they didn’t have enough to eat last week. That’s up from 18 million the week before. Following a survey of Food Banks around the country, the Post projects a shortfall of between 6 and 8 billion meals for needy Americans next year.

In both June and July, Wisconsin cheese makers churned out more cheese than they did a year ago. But that trend changed in August as state cheese production fell just over 1% to 277.6 million pounds for the month. Production of American and cheddar varieties was up in August but production of Mozzarella and Italian varieties was down. Nationally August cheese production was down just over 2% to a little over 1 billion pounds. California continues to rank second in cheese production with Idaho third and New York fourth.

Farm commodity prices for Wisconsin farmers weren’t all that great in August. Corn averaged $3.02 a bushel-down 3 cents from July and 87 cents less than last August. Soybeans were a little better as the August price averaged $8.57 a bushel-21 cents better than July and up 32 cents from a year ago. Oat prices averaged $2.50 a bushel in August-31 cents less than July and 53 cents less than last August. Alfalfa hay brought $164 a ton in August-up a dollar from July but down $21 from last year. All other hay averaged $112 a ton-down $7 from July but the same price as last August.

This is national 4-H Week running from October 4th through the 10th. 4-H is the largest youth organization in the world with over 7 million members in more than 50 countries. Wisconsin has over 150 thousand 4-H members with more than 13,000 volunteer leaders. The emphasis of the week this year is the STEM Challenge. The effort is to get members interested in more science, technology, engineering and math type projects and careers.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Delta roared into Mexican resorts as a Category 2 hurricane

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

Hello Wisconsin

Farm Life Series supports Chippewa Valley farmers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Sustainability, traditions and the next generation in farming will all be covered in the "farm life" series.

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/7/20)

Updated: 54 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/7/20)

Latest News

News

"Farm Life" Series At Chippewa Valley Museum (10/7/20) Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Farm Life" Series At Chippewa Valley Museum (10/7/20) Part 3

News

"Farm Life" Series At Chippewa Valley Museum (10/7/20) Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Farm Life" Series At Chippewa Valley Museum (10/7/20) Part 2

News

"Farm Life" Series At Chippewa Valley Museum (10/7/20) Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Farm Life" Series At Chippewa Valley Museum (10/7/20) Part 1

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/7/20)

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 6th

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
We hit the volleyball court for Cloverbelt action as Fall Creek hosts Cadott, McDonell takes on Osseo-Fairchild, Altooon tangles with Stanley-Boyd, Regis vs. Thorp and in the Dunn-St. Croix it’s Elk Mound facing Glenwood City.

News

Bob McCoy honored at 17th Annual Leadership Dinner

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
The 17th Annual Leadership Dinner to support the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America was held Tuesday evening at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.