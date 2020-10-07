Advertisement

Donations needed to match the growing number of people in need amidst pandemic

Whether it be food, clothing or funding, donations are needed in the Chippewa Valley to combat the growing number of families in need.
Rack of donated winter coats at the 'community cupboard' in Chippewa Falls.
Rack of donated winter coats at the 'community cupboard' in Chippewa Falls.(phoebe murray)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -There are more local families who need a little extra help to get by right now.

Blankets, coats, boots, hand warmers and sleeping bags are a few of the things, winter in Wisconsin, and homeless prevention centers are calling for.

“Warm winter clothing, warm socks, dry socks are really important when you’re out there,” Barrett says.

Jennifer Barrett, director of homeless services at the L.E. Phillips CDC Chippewa County Outreach Office, expects things to get worse in the coming months.

“We saw more people in September than we’ve seen ever; we had 131 unique individuals in September 46 of those being new people,” Barrett says.

Without a homeless shelter in Chippewa County, the center gives out hotel vouchers.

“People have to cook while living in the hotel, and that’s really difficult when all you have is a microwave, so we are looking for small household appliances like grills, things they can plug in and cook with,” Barrett says.

When the moratorium on evictions ends December 31, Barrett says so does a large chunk of their funding- which pays for those hotel rooms.

The center’s “community cupboard,” is always looking for donations.

“[It] is a 900 square foot warehouse that has furniture, bedding, household needs, dishes, clothing all kinds of things that people can go to for free,” says Barrett.

Across the Chippewa Valley, The Community Table (TCT) serves meals 365 days a year to people in need.

TJ Atkins, executive director at TCT says last month they were serving more than 100 people a day.

“We have seen a spike in our numbers in the last month, and so we’re anticipating those numbers will continue to go up, thankfully we have been getting enough donations, food-wise to cover all of that,” Atkins says.

For volunteers and community members, safety is top of mind, so all meals are now served to-go.

“We constantly are in need of silverware, napkins, and to-go cartons,” Atkins says.

No donation is too small.

“Like the Chippewa falls police department said, it takes a community, it really does to help each other,” says Barrett.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Transitional home looks to give inmates a second chance

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Looking to provide that second chance, Next Chapter La Crosse has created a transitional house for men after they are released from jail, prison, or treatment.

News

BALDWIN HOPEFUL FOR SHORTER SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE NUMBER (10/7/20)

Updated: 25 minutes ago
BALDWIN HOPEFUL FOR SHORTER SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE NUMBER (10/7/20)

News

Skywarn 13 Forecast at FIVE (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Skywarn 13 Forecast at FIVE (10/7/20)

News

Baldwin hopeful for shorter suicide prevention hotline

Updated: 1 hour ago
Federal legislation creating a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature.

Latest News

News

A new study takes a look at tweens and cyberbullying

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
October is National Bullying Prevention month, and a new, national survey is taking a look at cyberbullying among tweens.

News

Poll: Wisconsinites worry more this month about getting “seriously ill” from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday shows that more people are very worried about getting sick from COVID-19 this month than were in September.

News

Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Eau Claire man has been charged with one county of possession of child pornography.

National

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

News

8th COVID-19 related death reported in Eau Claire County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An eighth person in Eau Claire County has died related to COVID-19.

News

Eau Claire North Alum Sam Stange selected by Detroit in NHL Draft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Sam Stange, Eau Claire North alum and current Wisconsin Badgers hockey player, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the the 2020 NHL Draft. Stange was taken in the 4th round, the 97th player taken overall.