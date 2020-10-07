Donations needed to match the growing number of people in need amidst pandemic

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -There are more local families who need a little extra help to get by right now.

Blankets, coats, boots, hand warmers and sleeping bags are a few of the things, winter in Wisconsin, and homeless prevention centers are calling for.

“Warm winter clothing, warm socks, dry socks are really important when you’re out there,” Barrett says.

Jennifer Barrett, director of homeless services at the L.E. Phillips CDC Chippewa County Outreach Office, expects things to get worse in the coming months.

“We saw more people in September than we’ve seen ever; we had 131 unique individuals in September 46 of those being new people,” Barrett says.

Without a homeless shelter in Chippewa County, the center gives out hotel vouchers.

“People have to cook while living in the hotel, and that’s really difficult when all you have is a microwave, so we are looking for small household appliances like grills, things they can plug in and cook with,” Barrett says.

When the moratorium on evictions ends December 31, Barrett says so does a large chunk of their funding- which pays for those hotel rooms.

The center’s “community cupboard,” is always looking for donations.

“[It] is a 900 square foot warehouse that has furniture, bedding, household needs, dishes, clothing all kinds of things that people can go to for free,” says Barrett.

Across the Chippewa Valley, The Community Table (TCT) serves meals 365 days a year to people in need.

TJ Atkins, executive director at TCT says last month they were serving more than 100 people a day.

“We have seen a spike in our numbers in the last month, and so we’re anticipating those numbers will continue to go up, thankfully we have been getting enough donations, food-wise to cover all of that,” Atkins says.

For volunteers and community members, safety is top of mind, so all meals are now served to-go.

“We constantly are in need of silverware, napkins, and to-go cartons,” Atkins says.

No donation is too small.

“Like the Chippewa falls police department said, it takes a community, it really does to help each other,” says Barrett.

