Advertisement

Donations to help the homeless being collected in Chippewa Falls

CDC Outreach donations
CDC Outreach donations(Chippewa Falls Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Donations of blankets, sleeping bags and pillows in new or gently used conditions are being collected in Chippewa Falls for the homeless.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says these donations can be brought to the CDC Outreach Office at 508. North Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.

They added with winter fast approaching, the requests for needs are in great demand.

For more information about homelessness in Chippewa County, please contact the CDC Outreach at 715-861-5002.

Donations to help the Homeless With winter fast approaching requests for needs such as shelter, eviction prevention,...

Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire City- County Health Departments warns of potential exposures

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning residents of three different potential exposures.

News

Jacob Blake out of hospital, moved to rehabilitation center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Jacob Blake has left the hospital and is now in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.

News

SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/7/20)

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

Hello Wisconsin

Farm Life Series supports Chippewa Valley farmers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Sustainability, traditions and the next generation in farming will all be covered in the "farm life" series.

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

Hello Wisconsin

Demand greater than supply for Farmers to Families Food Box Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/7/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/7/20)

News

"Farm Life" Series At Chippewa Valley Museum (10/7/20) Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
"Farm Life" Series At Chippewa Valley Museum (10/7/20) Part 3