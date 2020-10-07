Donations to help the homeless being collected in Chippewa Falls
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Donations of blankets, sleeping bags and pillows in new or gently used conditions are being collected in Chippewa Falls for the homeless.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department says these donations can be brought to the CDC Outreach Office at 508. North Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.
They added with winter fast approaching, the requests for needs are in great demand.
For more information about homelessness in Chippewa County, please contact the CDC Outreach at 715-861-5002.
