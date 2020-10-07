Advertisement

Eau Claire City- County Health Departments warns of potential exposures

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning residents of three different potential exposures.

The potential exposures include:

Five O’Clock Club on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oliver’s Tavern on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sports Page Bar from Saturday, Sept. 26 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

