Eau Claire County Board votes to table DHS forensic audit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board voted 22 to 7 on Tuesday to table a resolution allowing for a forensic audit of the county’s Department of Human Services.

Two board members presented the resolution after a former employee of DHS was charged with theft and misuse of money.

The department was over budget by $7.5 million between 2017 and 2019.

The forensic audit would determine if anything illegal took place.

The vote was previously postponed to tonight from September. With the vote tabled, it is not clear when or if the Eau Claire County Board will discuss it again.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.