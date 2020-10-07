Advertisement

Eau Claire County Board votes to table DHS forensic audit

The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board voted 22 to 7 on Tuesday to table a resolution allowing for a forensic audit of the county’s Department of Human Services.

Two board members presented the resolution after a former employee of DHS was charged with theft and misuse of money.

The department was over budget by $7.5 million between 2017 and 2019.

The forensic audit would determine if anything illegal took place.

The vote was previously postponed to tonight from September. With the vote tabled, it is not clear when or if the Eau Claire County Board will discuss it again.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 6th

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
We hit the volleyball court for Cloverbelt action as Fall Creek hosts Cadott, McDonell takes on Osseo-Fairchild, Altooon tangles with Stanley-Boyd, Regis vs. Thorp and in the Dunn-St. Croix it’s Elk Mound facing Glenwood City.

News

Bob McCoy honored at 17th Annual Leadership Dinner

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
The 17th Annual Leadership Dinner to support the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America was held Tuesday evening at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

News

Business leaders react to Gov. Evers’ executive order to limit public gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Gov. Evers announces an executive order to limit public gatherings to 25% in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: UWGB says man didn’t threaten, point gun at individuals; may have been defensive reaction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
University of Wisconsin Green Bay officials say there is now no known threat at this time after sending an alert to students and staff Tuesday evening.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

Cerebral palsy warrior thanks local businesses and clinics raising awareness while celebrating his CP journey

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Two-and-a-half-year-old AJ brings joy to local businesses and clinics while raising awareness for World Cerebral Palsy Day.

News

Gundersen opens ‘Under the Sea’ Pediatric Specialties Clinic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Hospitals can be intimidating to adults and even more so children, but now kids coming to Gundersen’s Pediatric Specialties floor will be greeted with a new underwater surprise.

News

Walk with Police event allows community members to hold conversations with officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
An event held Tuesday looked to further the relationship between police and the community.

News

Leaders in Learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
At a time when we seem to be a little more divided than in agreement there’s one thing most of us can come together to support: those who go to work every day to make sure our kids are learning, getting a good meal and just being kids.

News

La Crosse Health Director tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse County Health Department has confirmed that Health Director Jen Rombalski has tested positive for COVID-19.