Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged with one county of possession of child pornography.

Court records show Jacob Swartz was charged on Oct. 7 in Eau Claire County.

The criminal complaint says the Eau Claire Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an image of child pornography was stored in a Verizon Cloud account tied to Swartz.

Officials conducted a hash value check on the image that was reported by NCMEC and confirmed it was child pornography.

Swartz was given a $1,000 signature bond to which he signed on Oct. 7.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

