Eau Claire North Alum Sam Stange selected by Detroit in NHL Draft

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sam Stange, Eau Claire North alum and current Wisconsin Badgers hockey player, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the the 2020 NHL Draft. Stange was taken in the 4th round, the 97th player taken overall.

Here is just a sample of what @DetroitRedWings draft pick and current @BadgerMHockey Sam Stange (@sam_stange3) brings to the ice. Highlights from his senior season at @Husky_Hockey #SS13 #nhldraft2020 pic.twitter.com/Gp3SMTW6ye — Justus Cleveland (@JustusCleveland) October 7, 2020

Stange is preparing for his freshman season with the Wisconsin Badgers. Last season in the USHL he finished in the top five in scoring while playing the majority of the year with the Sioux City Musketeers, and finishing with the Sioux Falls Stampede. He had 45 total points, with 26 goals in 48 total games.

In high school he was named the Wisconsin Player of the Year his senior season in not just hockey, but baseball as well. On the ice that season he helped the Huskies earn a trip to the State Tournament. He did the same on the diamond as well, hitting the go-ahead home run to give the Huskies the state championship.

Stange joins teammate Ty Emberson as current Wisconsin players to be drafted by the NHL that are from Eau Claire.

