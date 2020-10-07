Farm Life Series supports Chippewa Valley farmers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This month you can learn more about farming with the Chippewa Valley Museum. Sustainability, traditions and the next generation in farming will all be covered in the “farm life” series.

The 100 percent virtual sessions will not only raise funds for the Chippewa Valley Museum but will also support local farmers. With you ticket you will have access to a virtual scavenger hunt, prerecorded speaker videos, cheesy trivia, and first look at soon-to-be-released 360 Tour of the Farm Life exhibit.

The event runs from October 9-17, online only. Tickets are $50. You can register by calling (715) 834-7871 or emailing r.meyer@cvmuseum.com

$5 from every ticket will be donated to Wisconsin Farmers Union to support educational opportunities for farmers who are just starting out.

