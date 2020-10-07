Advertisement

No charges in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February will not be charged in his death.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah was justified in shooting 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of Mayfair Mall after a disturbance was reported inside the building on Feb. 2. Authorities say Cole ran from the police and fired first before he was shot.

The Milwaukee Co. District Attorney’s Office determined Mensah either believed his life was in danger or he was at risk of great bodily harm when he shot Cole on February 2 and that belief was “objectively reasonable.”

“I do not believe that the State could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah,” District Attorny John Chisholm wrote.

Cole’s family disputes that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired. An independent investigator also recommended officials fire Mensah. Former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic stated the risk of a fourth shooting was too high.

In its statement following the DA’s announcement the Wauwatosa Police Dept. said the officer remains on administrative suspension pending Police and Fire Commission proceedings. The department is also conducting its own review of the shooting.

Cole is the third person Mensah fatally shot in the last five years. Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor ruled that the previous two shootings were justified self-defense.

Prior to the announcement, Gov. Tony Evers authorized the National Guard to head to Wauwatosa, following a request from local authorities, The Guard did not say how many soldiers would be going for operational security reasons.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: moments ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

News

SportScene 13: Sam Stange Drafted by Detroit Red Wings (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
SportScene 13: Sam Stange Drafted by Detroit Red Wings (10/7/20)

News

SportScene 13: Tanner Opsal and Macks Off to Hot Start (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
SportScene 13: Tanner Opsal and Macks Off to Hot Start (10/7/20)

News

New Transitional House for Men Opens in La Crosse (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Transitional House for Men Opens in La Crosse (10/7/20)

News

New Study Focuses on Tweens and Cyberbullying (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Study Focuses on Tweens and Cyberbullying (10/7/20)

Latest News

News

Donations Needed Across Chippewa Valley (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Study Focuses on Tweens and Cyberbullying (10/7/20)

News

Transitional home looks to give inmates a second chance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Looking to provide that second chance, Next Chapter La Crosse has created a transitional house for men after they are released from jail, prison, or treatment.

News

BALDWIN HOPEFUL FOR SHORTER SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE NUMBER (10/7/20)

Updated: 1 hours ago
BALDWIN HOPEFUL FOR SHORTER SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE NUMBER (10/7/20)

News

Donations needed to match the growing number of people in need amidst pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
There are more local families who need a little extra help to get by right now

News

Skywarn 13 Forecast at FIVE (10/7/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
Skywarn 13 Forecast at FIVE (10/7/20)