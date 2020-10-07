UPDATE: UWGB says no armed subject found, no known threat at this time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: University of Wisconsin Green Bay officials say there is now no known threat at this time after sending an alert to students and staff Tuesday evening.

According to the university’s social media pages, the university’s police department checked the area to find a reported armed man who verbally confronted individuals on a trail east of E. Circle Drive at 6:45 p.m.

The university tweeted around 8:30 p.m., saying UWPD had thoroughly checked the area, and no armed subject was found, and there is no known threat at this time.

An alert sent out earlier in the evening said to avoid all outdoor areas and stay inside, to protect yourself, and seek shelter or hide out.

The man police were searching for was described as white, in his 50′s, had longer hair and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

ORIGINAL POST: UW-Green Bay sent an alert Tuesday evening asking people on campus to avoid outdoor areas and stay inside due to a man carrying a gun nearby.

According to the alert obtained by Action 2 News, a white man in his 50′s was spotted on the arboretum trails with a gun.

The man was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with longer hair.

The alert said to stay inside and protect yourself, seek shelter/hide out.

Another alert is expected to be sent out once the man is found and an all clear is given.

The university has posted some information on their social media accounts, saying an armed person verbally confronted individuals on a trail east of E. Circle Drive.

Green Bay Police tell Action 2 News they are still investigating the incident.

