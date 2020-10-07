UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials say the risk level is currently at severe.

They added that contact tracing works best with everyday prevention measures, which include wearing a mask, distancing and washing hands.

When asked if there were challenges when asking people to isolate and quarantine, health officials said they are starting to see that more often.

699 total positive test results, 115 new cases since last week

159 of those positive cases are considered active, 540 people have been released from isolation

44 teachers or students have tested positive since Sept. 1

33 have ever been hospitalized

Seven people are currently in the hospital

314 people are over the age of 40

385 people are under the age of 40

0 deaths in the county

987 tests done last week

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

