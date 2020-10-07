Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council-Fall Comfort Foods

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, features long-cooking favorites that require just a few ingredients and some patience.

CHILI DAY BEEF CHILI

INGREDIENTS:

1 boneless beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)

2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes (chili or zest-style)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

Toppings:

Shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onion, diced green onion, diced avocado and dairy sour cream (optional)

COOKING:

Combine Boneless Beef Chuck Roast and all other ingredients except salsa and toppings in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; mix well. Cover and cook on HIGH 5-1/2 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Just before serving, stir in salsa; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with toppings, as desired.

------

SWEET ONION AND PEPPER BEEF SANDWICHES WITH AU JUS

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup no-salt added tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed

Toppings:

Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives (optional)

COOKING:

Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.

Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

