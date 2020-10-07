Wisconsin Beef Council-Fall Comfort Foods

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, features long-cooking favorites that require just a few ingredients and some patience.

CHILI DAY BEEF CHILI

INGREDIENTS:

1 boneless beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)

2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes (chili or zest-style)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

Toppings:

Shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onion, diced green onion, diced avocado and dairy sour cream (optional)

COOKING:

Combine Boneless Beef Chuck Roast and all other ingredients except salsa and toppings in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; mix well. Cover and cook on HIGH 5-1/2 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Just before serving, stir in salsa; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with toppings, as desired.

------

SWEET ONION AND PEPPER BEEF SANDWICHES WITH AU JUS

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup no-salt added tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed

Toppings:

Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives (optional)

COOKING:

Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.

Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.

