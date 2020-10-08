13 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - 13 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Winona County, bringing the total to 1,037 cases.

The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services says a total of 18 residents have died related to COVID-19.

Health officials urge residents to wear a mask when in public, avoid enclosed spaces with others, get tested if you have symptoms, avoid touching your face, cover your cough and sneezes as well as washing your hands often.

