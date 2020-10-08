Advertisement

24-Hour absentee ballot box opens in Menomonie

24-Hour absentee ballot box opens in Menomonie
24-Hour absentee ballot box opens in Menomonie(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic is making more voters choose to use absentee ballots this election year.

About 1,500 voters in the city of Menomonie used absentee ballots or early voting to cast their votes in the 2016 presidential election. This year many more residents are taking advantage of these options.

Menomonie’s city clerk has already mailed out almost 2,500 absentee ballots for the 2020 election. To make sure all these ballots get in on time, the city created a 24-hour ballot box.

The drop off location sits right outside city hall, and is monitored around the clock to prevent any tampering.

Menomonie’s Mayor Randy Knaack said this drop off box is all about voter confidence.

“I think it’s important that people feel comfortable about dropping off their ballot in the box personally," Knaack said. "You know when you put it in the mail you wonder well it’s going to Minneapolis and then back to here and back there and by the time they get it, you know, so this reassures our public that their ballot was cast.”

Absentee ballots can still be turned into the drop off box on Election Day but need to be turned in before late afternoon.

The city clerk also wants to remind people to check their polling location before going to vote as some places have changed.

Here’s a list of polling locations in the city of Menomonie:

Wards 1 & 2: Christ Lutheran Church [1306 Wilcox St]

Wards 3 & 4: UW Stout-Multi Purpose Room #50 [200 13th Ave E]

Wards 5 & 7: UW Stout -Multi Purpose Room #50 [200 13th Ave E]

Ward 6: Leisure Services Center [1412 6th St]

Wards 8 & 9: Leisure Services Center [1412 6th St]

Wards 10 & 11: CVTV [403 Technology Dr E]

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 new death related to COVID-19 in Clark County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Clark County Health Department is reporting one new death in the county related to COVID-19.

News

Chippewa County man sentenced to 10 years for drug and gun crimes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Each of these crimes carries a five-year minimum mandatory sentence, which Judge Conley ordered to run consecutive to one another. Stein pleaded guilty to these charges on July 14, 2020.

News

Winona State University moving mostly online after Thanksgiving break

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Winona State University announced Thursday that the majority of classes will move to an online format after the Nov. 26-19 Thanksgiving break.

News

Eau Claire man found guilty of 2nd degree sexual assault after no contest plea

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Eau Claire man has been found guilty of second degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County.

Latest News

National

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

News

Women’s Giving Circle holds virtual event on race and equality

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Women’s Giving Circle is holding a free event on Tuesday, October 13 to educate people about racial justice issues.

News

32 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Chippewa County saw an increase of 32 positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

News

Rice Lake man charged with 2 counts of theft by contractor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Rice Lake man has been charged with two counts of theft by contractor in Barron County.

News

Sheriff: Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Buffalo County officials believe speed and alcohol were factors in a motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday, Oct. 7.