24-Hour absentee ballot box opens in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic is making more voters choose to use absentee ballots this election year.

About 1,500 voters in the city of Menomonie used absentee ballots or early voting to cast their votes in the 2016 presidential election. This year many more residents are taking advantage of these options.

Menomonie’s city clerk has already mailed out almost 2,500 absentee ballots for the 2020 election. To make sure all these ballots get in on time, the city created a 24-hour ballot box.

The drop off location sits right outside city hall, and is monitored around the clock to prevent any tampering.

Menomonie’s Mayor Randy Knaack said this drop off box is all about voter confidence.

“I think it’s important that people feel comfortable about dropping off their ballot in the box personally," Knaack said. "You know when you put it in the mail you wonder well it’s going to Minneapolis and then back to here and back there and by the time they get it, you know, so this reassures our public that their ballot was cast.”

Absentee ballots can still be turned into the drop off box on Election Day but need to be turned in before late afternoon.

The city clerk also wants to remind people to check their polling location before going to vote as some places have changed.

Here’s a list of polling locations in the city of Menomonie:

Wards 1 & 2: Christ Lutheran Church [1306 Wilcox St]

Wards 3 & 4: UW Stout-Multi Purpose Room #50 [200 13th Ave E]

Wards 5 & 7: UW Stout -Multi Purpose Room #50 [200 13th Ave E]

Ward 6: Leisure Services Center [1412 6th St]

Wards 8 & 9: Leisure Services Center [1412 6th St]

Wards 10 & 11: CVTV [403 Technology Dr E]

