Advertisement

CESA 10 receives grant for distance learning technology upgrade

(WDBJ7)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $71.5 million in 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states. USDA is providing the funding through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program.

In Wisconsin, CESA 10 is receiving a $1 million grant to implement a distance learning technology upgrade. The Achieving Wisconsin Equity (AWE) Project will allow for cloud-based bridging and provide videoconferencing endpoints at 39 school districts in 14 counties in west central Wisconsin.

AWE will address a lack of educational opportunities for students, lack of trained teachers and the lack of access to education and treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. The outcomes of AWE will impact more than 10,000 high school students and 2,100 PK-12 teachers in the region.

School Districts include: Abbotsford, Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan, Arcadia, Athens, Auburndale, Augusta, Blair-Taylor, Bloomer, Bruce, Cochrane-Fountain, Colby, Colfax, Durand-Arkansaw, Edgar, Eleva-Strum, Elk Mound, Fall Creek, Flambeau, Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau, Gilmanton, Granton, Greenwood, Independence, Ladysmith, Lake Holcombe, Loyal, Marathon, Melrose-Mindoro, Mondovi, Neillsville, New Auburn, Osseo-Fairchild, Owen-Withee, Spencer, Spooner, Stratford, Thorp, Tomorrow River and Whitehall.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 for October 7th

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Suspicious vehicle leads to drug-related arrest in Vernon County

Updated: 49 minutes ago
After a K9 alerted to drugs, a search of the vehicle found meth, THC, numerous knives, a long spear, a hatchet, a crossbow, and a BB gun.

News

Big Bothers Big Sisters Still Creating Connections During Pandemic (10/7/20)

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Big Bothers Big Sisters Still Creating Connections During Pandemic (10/7/20)

News

Eau Claire City, County leaders hold meeting on proposed health ordinances

Updated: 1 hour ago
Eau Claire City Attorney Steve Nick says they’ve reached out to local bars and restaurants asking for a “good faith attempt” to comply with any local orders.

Latest News

Homepage

Mentors work around challenges to make a difference for children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin says their biggest challenge is recruiting enough mentors.

National

Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

News

SportScene 13: Sam Stange Drafted by Detroit Red Wings (10/7/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SportScene 13: Sam Stange Drafted by Detroit Red Wings (10/7/20)

News

SportScene 13: Tanner Opsal and Macks Off to Hot Start (10/7/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SportScene 13: Tanner Opsal and Macks Off to Hot Start (10/7/20)

News

New Transitional House for Men Opens in La Crosse (10/7/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
New Transitional House for Men Opens in La Crosse (10/7/20)

News

New Study Focuses on Tweens and Cyberbullying (10/7/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
New Study Focuses on Tweens and Cyberbullying (10/7/20)