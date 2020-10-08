CESA 10 receives grant for distance learning technology upgrade

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $71.5 million in 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states. USDA is providing the funding through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program.

In Wisconsin, CESA 10 is receiving a $1 million grant to implement a distance learning technology upgrade. The Achieving Wisconsin Equity (AWE) Project will allow for cloud-based bridging and provide videoconferencing endpoints at 39 school districts in 14 counties in west central Wisconsin.

AWE will address a lack of educational opportunities for students, lack of trained teachers and the lack of access to education and treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. The outcomes of AWE will impact more than 10,000 high school students and 2,100 PK-12 teachers in the region.

School Districts include: Abbotsford, Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan, Arcadia, Athens, Auburndale, Augusta, Blair-Taylor, Bloomer, Bruce, Cochrane-Fountain, Colby, Colfax, Durand-Arkansaw, Edgar, Eleva-Strum, Elk Mound, Fall Creek, Flambeau, Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau, Gilmanton, Granton, Greenwood, Independence, Ladysmith, Lake Holcombe, Loyal, Marathon, Melrose-Mindoro, Mondovi, Neillsville, New Auburn, Osseo-Fairchild, Owen-Withee, Spencer, Spooner, Stratford, Thorp, Tomorrow River and Whitehall.

