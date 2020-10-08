Advertisement

Congress passes resolution to honor midwives

By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution this week to recognize a specific group of healthcare workers. October 4 through 10 is now National Midwifery Week.

The word midwife means “with women," and the nurse-midwives at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire are with Moms-to-be every step of the way.

Having someone with her throughout the process appealed to Emily Dorney who used a midwife to help deliver her now two-week-old Alice Cathleen.

“They are wholistic in their approach with their patients," Dorney said. "They care about you in terms of your family life, your occupation, care about you... your mental health, your spiritual life, all of those things. They get to know you on a deeper level.”

Midwives work alongside OB/GYNs to provide the best possible care whether at home or in a hospital.

Certified nurse-midwife Katie Van Dreese’s goal is to empower all Moms and help improve outcomes for both mothers and babies.

“In the United States, we have a high morbidity, a high mortality, so we’re trying to get those rural areas," Van Dreese said. "We want midwifery to be more well-known so that women can have the care that they deserve.”

Nurse-midwives like Van Dreese complete three additional years of schooling to become a midwife.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Co. continues to see long-term care facility outbreaks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
In the past 14 days, three people have died and 29 new COVID cases have been reported in La Crosse County long-term care facilities.

News

USDA dignitary brings $3 million ReConnect broadband grant to Northwestern Wisconsin

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
USDA's Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, Bill Northey announces $3 million investment for high-speed broadband in Northwestern Wisconsin.

News

Grant for Broadband Coverage in Rural Communities

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Grant for Broadband Coverage in Rural Communities

News

Long-Term Care Facilities Seeing COVID-19 Spread in La Crosse County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Long-Term Care Facilities Seeing COVID-19 Spread in La Crosse County

Latest News

News

Menomonie Opens 24-Hour Absentee Ballot Box

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Menomonie Opens 24-Hour Absentee Ballot Box

News

1 new death related to COVID-19 in Clark County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Clark County Health Department is reporting one new death in the county related to COVID-19.

News

24-Hour absentee ballot box opens in Menomonie

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Menomonie’s city clerk has already mailed out almost 2,500 absentee ballots for the 2020 election. To make sure all these ballots get in on time, the city created a 24-hour ballot box.

News

Chippewa County man sentenced to 10 years for drug and gun crimes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Each of these crimes carries a five-year minimum mandatory sentence, which Judge Conley ordered to run consecutive to one another. Stein pleaded guilty to these charges on July 14, 2020.

News

Winona State University moving mostly online after Thanksgiving break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Winona State University announced Thursday that the majority of classes will move to an online format after the Nov. 26-19 Thanksgiving break.

News

Eau Claire man found guilty of 2nd degree sexual assault after no contest plea

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Eau Claire man has been found guilty of second degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County.