Congress passes resolution to honor midwives

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution this week to recognize a specific group of healthcare workers. October 4 through 10 is now National Midwifery Week.

The word midwife means “with women," and the nurse-midwives at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire are with Moms-to-be every step of the way.

Having someone with her throughout the process appealed to Emily Dorney who used a midwife to help deliver her now two-week-old Alice Cathleen.

“They are wholistic in their approach with their patients," Dorney said. "They care about you in terms of your family life, your occupation, care about you... your mental health, your spiritual life, all of those things. They get to know you on a deeper level.”

Midwives work alongside OB/GYNs to provide the best possible care whether at home or in a hospital.

Certified nurse-midwife Katie Van Dreese’s goal is to empower all Moms and help improve outcomes for both mothers and babies.

“In the United States, we have a high morbidity, a high mortality, so we’re trying to get those rural areas," Van Dreese said. "We want midwifery to be more well-known so that women can have the care that they deserve.”

Nurse-midwives like Van Dreese complete three additional years of schooling to become a midwife.

